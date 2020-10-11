Burrow, Bengals battered by Baltimore

Three turnovers by the Bengals offense also didn’t help things, but the two by Burrow in the first half were mistakes Burrow was pressured into making. With a free runner coming at him up the middle, Burrow went on and threw the ball deep toward A.J. Green in the first quarter but Green seemed to give up on the overthrown pass and Peters jumped on it.

On the next drive for the Bengals offense, Burrow was picked off again but the play was called back by an offside penalty. The next play, Burrow was sacked for a six-yard loss by former LSU teammate Patrick Queen, who forced the ball out and recovered at the 50.

Queen forced another turnover in the fourth quarter to ultimately seal the win for the Ravens when he punched the ball out of Mike Thomas' hands on the end of a reception and Queen picked it up and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown, making it 27-0 with 8:21 left.

Cincinnati’s defense actually seemed to have a good plan in place for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, keeping him from doing his normal damage on the perimeter, as he finished with three yards on two carries. The bulk of Baltimore’s yardage came on explosive plays by other players, but the four plays over 20 yards came on separate drives that resulted in a total of six points on two field goals.

Duvernay and J.K. Dobbins accounted for 76 of the team’s 161 yards rushing on two runs. Jackson threw for 180 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Bengals also prevented Baltimore from scoring in the final two minutes of the first half, which is something they have struggled with this season. Logan Wilson intercepted Jackson at the Cincinnati 27-yard line with 1:20 left in the second quarter and then after the Bengals punted the next series, Justin Tucker missed a 60-yard field goal going into halftime.

Baltimore managed only a field goal in the third quarter and the offense didn’t account for any more points in the second half. The Bengals were missing D.J. Reader for much of that, after he went out with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Burrow, who was coming off three straight games with 300 yards passing or more, finished with 183 yards passing, one interception. Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green had one target and no catches, eventually exiting in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.