Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
24 minutes ago

Joe Burrow earned his third career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award and was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a big win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The third-year quarterback completed 34 of 42 passes (80.1 percent) for 481 yards and three touchdowns and earned a passer rating of 138.2, as the Bengals rolled to a 35-17 win. He led the NFL in Week 7 in completions, passing yards and passer rating, and his passing yardage total was the third-most in a single game in Bengals history.

Burrow also ran three times for 20 yards with a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter, becoming the third player in NFL history with at least 475 passing yards, three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in a single game. Norm Van Brocklin (1951) and Billy Volek (2004) also have accomplished that feat.

The performance marked Burrow’s fifth career game with more than 400 yards passing, putting him above Dan Marino (four) for the most such games by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history.

