dayton-daily-news logo
X

By the numbers: Top 25 quarterback seasons in Bengals franchise history

Credit: David Jablonski

Combined ShapeCaption
Joe Burrow: 10 things to know

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By Staff Report
Updated 12 minutes ago

Joe Burrow enters 2022 with high expectations as the Bengals quarterback.

Not only because of the team’s Super Bowl run last year, but because he’s coming off arguably the best statistical quarterback season in Bengals franchise history.

We went to the data to pull the Top 25 Bengals quarterback seasons, sorted by quarterback rating.

Burrow’s 108.3 rating last year was the best in Bengals history.

» Burrow still expected to be among best QBs in 2022

» JOE BURROW PHOTOS: From Athens Bulldog to Bengals Super Bowl QB

Here’s a look at the Top 25:

PlayerYearCmp%YdsTDIntRating
Joe Burrow202170.44,6113414108.3
Boomer Esiason199763.41,478132106.9
Andy Dalton201566.13,250257106.2
Carson Palmer200567.83,8363212101.1
Ken Anderson198162.63,754291098.4
Boomer Esiason198857.53,572281497.4
A.J. McCarron201566.48546297.1
Ken Anderson197464.92,667181095.7
Ken Anderson198270.62,49512995.3
Carson Palmer200662.34,035281393.9
Ken Anderson197560.53,169211193.9
Boomer Esiason198558.23,443271293.2
Boomer Esiason198956.73,525281192.1
Andy Dalton201664.74,20618891.8
Neil O'Donnell199861.82,21615490.2
Joe Burrow202065.32,68813589.8
Andy Dalton201861.92,566211189.6
Andy Dalton201361.94,293332088.8
Greg Cook196953.81,854151188.3
Boomer Esiason198658.23,959241787.7
Andy Dalton201262.33,669271687.4
Jon Kitna200362.33,591261587.4
Carson Palmer200764.94,131262086.7
Andy Dalton201759.93,320251286.6
Virgil Carter197162.21,62410786.2

Source: Pro Football Reference

In Other News
1
Wayne grad pursuing Hollywood dream after stint with Globetrotters
2
McCoy: Minor falls to 1-10 as Reds lose to Phillies
3
Bengals full offense almost back together again
4
Jablonski: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia easy picks for top 3 in AP poll
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: 2022 captains could serve very different roles

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top