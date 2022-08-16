By the numbers: Top 25 quarterback seasons in Bengals franchise history

Joe Burrow enters 2022 with high expectations as the Bengals quarterback.
Not only because of the team’s Super Bowl run last year, but because he’s coming off arguably the best statistical quarterback season in Bengals franchise history.
We went to the data to pull the Top 25 Bengals quarterback seasons, sorted by quarterback rating.
Burrow’s 108.3 rating last year was the best in Bengals history.
Here’s a look at the Top 25:
|Player
|Year
|Cmp%
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Rating
|Joe Burrow
|2021
|70.4
|4,611
|34
|14
|108.3
|Boomer Esiason
|1997
|63.4
|1,478
|13
|2
|106.9
|Andy Dalton
|2015
|66.1
|3,250
|25
|7
|106.2
|Carson Palmer
|2005
|67.8
|3,836
|32
|12
|101.1
|Ken Anderson
|1981
|62.6
|3,754
|29
|10
|98.4
|Boomer Esiason
|1988
|57.5
|3,572
|28
|14
|97.4
|A.J. McCarron
|2015
|66.4
|854
|6
|2
|97.1
|Ken Anderson
|1974
|64.9
|2,667
|18
|10
|95.7
|Ken Anderson
|1982
|70.6
|2,495
|12
|9
|95.3
|Carson Palmer
|2006
|62.3
|4,035
|28
|13
|93.9
|Ken Anderson
|1975
|60.5
|3,169
|21
|11
|93.9
|Boomer Esiason
|1985
|58.2
|3,443
|27
|12
|93.2
|Boomer Esiason
|1989
|56.7
|3,525
|28
|11
|92.1
|Andy Dalton
|2016
|64.7
|4,206
|18
|8
|91.8
|Neil O'Donnell
|1998
|61.8
|2,216
|15
|4
|90.2
|Joe Burrow
|2020
|65.3
|2,688
|13
|5
|89.8
|Andy Dalton
|2018
|61.9
|2,566
|21
|11
|89.6
|Andy Dalton
|2013
|61.9
|4,293
|33
|20
|88.8
|Greg Cook
|1969
|53.8
|1,854
|15
|11
|88.3
|Boomer Esiason
|1986
|58.2
|3,959
|24
|17
|87.7
|Andy Dalton
|2012
|62.3
|3,669
|27
|16
|87.4
|Jon Kitna
|2003
|62.3
|3,591
|26
|15
|87.4
|Carson Palmer
|2007
|64.9
|4,131
|26
|20
|86.7
|Andy Dalton
|2017
|59.9
|3,320
|25
|12
|86.6
|Virgil Carter
|1971
|62.2
|1,624
|10
|7
|86.2
Source: Pro Football Reference
