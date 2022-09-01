Callihan leads Dragons to sixth straight win

In the second, Callihan blasted a 438-foot home run off the batter’s eye in center field to give the Dragons a 6-0 lead. The homer was Callihan’s second of the year.

Cedar Rapids scored one run in the fourth inning and three more in the top of the sixth to pull to within two at 6-4. But the Dragons responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth when the first four batters of the inning reached base. Noelvi Marte doubled to start the inning and Callihan singled to drive him in. Callihan eventually scored on Michel Triana’s sacrifice fly to make it 8-4.