Camara, freshmen Holmes, Smith named Dayton MVPs

Dayton’s Toumani Camara and freshmen DaRon Holmes II and Malachi Smith on Thursday were named White Allen Co-Most Valuable Players at a private awards ceremony.
Holmes, a forward, and Smith, a point guard, are the first freshmen in program history to win MVP honors.
Camara, a sophomore forward, averaged 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game and was a third-team, All-Atlantic 10 selection.
Holmes, the A-10 Rookie of the Year, a second-team, all-conference pick and a member of the A-10′s All-Defensive Team, was the Flyers’ leading scorer (12.8 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (6.1). He also set a new single-season program record for block shots (81).
Smith was a member of the A-10′s All-Rookie Team. He was third on the team in scoring (9.3 ppg) and led the team in assists (5.3), steals (1.8) and minutes played (31.0).
Here’s a list of the other awards handed out:
Alex Schoen Free Throw Percentage: Smith
John L. MacBeth Scholar-Athlete: Drew Swerlein
Dr. George Rau Spirit Award: Christian Wilson (two-time winner)
“Shorty” Sharpenter Top Rebounder: Camara
Chris Daniels Memorial Award for most improved player: Koby Brea
Thomas M. Luppe Memorial Award for first-year player “who best demonstrates the courage, desire and integrity” of Luppe: Holmes
Steve McElvene Best Defender: R.J. Blakney
Uhl Family Endowed Scholarship, which is awarded to the UD player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship and character: Kobe Elvis
James G. & Purcell Palmer Scholarship, which is presented to the Dayton player who best embodies the former Flyer Palmer’s characteristics, on and off the court,: Camara