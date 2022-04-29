dayton-daily-news logo
Camara, freshmen Holmes, Smith named Dayton MVPs

From left: Dayton's Malachi Smith, Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II were named the team's MVP on Thursday night. David Jablonski/Staff

1 hour ago

Dayton’s Toumani Camara and freshmen DaRon Holmes II and Malachi Smith on Thursday were named White Allen Co-Most Valuable Players at a private awards ceremony.

Holmes, a forward, and Smith, a point guard, are the first freshmen in program history to win MVP honors.

Camara, a sophomore forward, averaged 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game and was a third-team, All-Atlantic 10 selection.

Holmes, the A-10 Rookie of the Year, a second-team, all-conference pick and a member of the A-10′s All-Defensive Team, was the Flyers’ leading scorer (12.8 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (6.1). He also set a new single-season program record for block shots (81).

Smith was a member of the A-10′s All-Rookie Team. He was third on the team in scoring (9.3 ppg) and led the team in assists (5.3), steals (1.8) and minutes played (31.0).

Here’s a list of the other awards handed out:

Alex Schoen Free Throw Percentage: Smith

John L. MacBeth Scholar-Athlete: Drew Swerlein

Dr. George Rau Spirit Award: Christian Wilson (two-time winner)

“Shorty” Sharpenter Top Rebounder: Camara

Chris Daniels Memorial Award for most improved player: Koby Brea

Thomas M. Luppe Memorial Award for first-year player “who best demonstrates the courage, desire and integrity” of Luppe: Holmes

Steve McElvene Best Defender: R.J. Blakney

Uhl Family Endowed Scholarship, which is awarded to the UD player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship and character: Kobe Elvis

James G. & Purcell Palmer Scholarship, which is presented to the Dayton player who best embodies the former Flyer Palmer’s characteristics, on and off the court,: Camara

