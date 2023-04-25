X

Camara, Holmes share Dayton’s team MVP award

Sports
By , Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

Dayton Flyers forwards Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II shared the program’s White-Allen MVP award for the second straight year.

The team awards were announced at a private banquet on Tuesday in Dayton. Camara and Holmes split the MVP award a year ago with Malachi Smith.

Here’s a glance at the full list of other awards:

Alex Schoen Free Throw Percentage: Mustapha Amzil.

John L. Macbeth Scholar-Athlete: Brady Uhl.

Dr. George Rau Spirit Award: Smith, Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis.

“Shorty” Sharpenter Top Rebounder: Camara.

Chris Daniels Memorial Award (most improved player): Camara and Holmes.

Thomas M. Luppe Memorial Award (first-year player “who best demonstrates the courage, desire and integrity” of Luppe): Mike Sharavjamts; and Atticus Schuler.

Steve McElvene Best Defender Award: Camara.

Uhl Family Endowed Scholarship (awarded to the UD player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship and character: Uhl and Zimi Nwokeji.

James G. & Purcell S. Palmer Scholarship (presented to the Dayton player who best embodies the former Flyer Palmer’s characteristics, on and off the court): Camara.

