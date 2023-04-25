Camara, Holmes share Dayton’s team MVP award

Dayton Flyers forwards Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II shared the program’s White-Allen MVP award for the second straight year.
The team awards were announced at a private banquet on Tuesday in Dayton. Camara and Holmes split the MVP award a year ago with Malachi Smith.
Here’s a glance at the full list of other awards:
Alex Schoen Free Throw Percentage: Mustapha Amzil.
John L. Macbeth Scholar-Athlete: Brady Uhl.
Dr. George Rau Spirit Award: Smith, Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis.
“Shorty” Sharpenter Top Rebounder: Camara.
Chris Daniels Memorial Award (most improved player): Camara and Holmes.
Thomas M. Luppe Memorial Award (first-year player “who best demonstrates the courage, desire and integrity” of Luppe): Mike Sharavjamts; and Atticus Schuler.
Steve McElvene Best Defender Award: Camara.
Uhl Family Endowed Scholarship (awarded to the UD player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship and character: Uhl and Zimi Nwokeji.
James G. & Purcell S. Palmer Scholarship (presented to the Dayton player who best embodies the former Flyer Palmer’s characteristics, on and off the court): Camara.
