Police presence in Dayton for person possibly barricaded inside house

There is a police presence on York Avenue in Dayton due to a person being possibly barricaded inside a house.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, police originally went to the home at about 5:09 p.m. to find a person.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Huber Heights City Manager Dzik arrested for OVI; city takes no action...
2
Properties damaged, ‘major conflagration’ avoided after tires, garage...
3
Wings Fly plans to return after fire damages building: ‘We didn’t get...
4
Dayton to put new police station by Wright brothers factory, West...
5
RI International cited losses exceeding $2.3M in non-renewal notice to...
About the Author