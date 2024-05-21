Police presence in Dayton for person possibly barricaded inside house

35 minutes ago
There is a police presence on York Avenue in Dayton due to a person being possibly barricaded inside a house.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, police originally went to the home at about 5:09 p.m. to find a person.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

