Carroll, Centerville, Oakwood, Waynesville runners claim regional cross country crowns

“Our whole season we talked about how times never matter,” Adams said. “Placement and who we need to look for and what we need to do on the course. And our goal was to get everyone in the top 50 and we could make it.”

Also qualifying for state are fifth-place Centerville led by 11th-place Connor Boring. Miamisburg’s Seth Elking led area individual qualifiers with a third-place finish in 16:24.9. Other qualifiers are Beavercreek’s Keegan Souhan (fifth), Miamisburg’s Innocent Ntwali (seventh), Fairmont’s Dillon Wooten (14th) and Troy’s Braden Coate (16th).

Division I girls: Robillard, a junior, made a late move on Northmont runner-up Abby Drosdak to return to state for a shot a second straight state title.

“She ran a gutsy and strong performance,” Elks coach David Dobson said. “I wouldn’t expect anything less. I think she was patient and waited for the race to come and trusted herself.”

Robillard had enough of a lead to cruise down the home stretch, but she sprinted to the finish line in 18:54.

“I was trying to push myself and prepare for state because anything can happen at that one,” she said.

Robillard gets to go back with her team, which won the state title last year. The Elks placed fourth Saturday.

“I am ecstatic,” she said. “Going without my team would be so much different. I love having that support system for us all to go and all have that experience.”

Beavercreek qualified for state in second place and was led by Grace Dailley in 10th place and Abby Roberts in 11th. Lebanon was fifth to grab the last state qualifying spot. Joining Drosdak as individual qualifiers are Springboro’s Cara Mooney (seventh), Keely Moore (eighth) and Evie Widjaja (18th), and Troy’s Renee Kovacs (14th).

Division II girls: Hartman won her fourth regional title in 18:33.7 to set herself up for a second straight state title.

“It was just really soggy and piles of mud and that just fatigues your legs,” Hartman said. “It’s one of those courses you’re not focusing on time, you’re just doing what you need to get through.”

Waynesville’s first regional crown was paced by sophomore Samantha Erbach in third place.

“I love how they show up every day to compete and get better and they come out and do that daily,” first-year coach Jimmy Barton said. “It’s not just about Saturdays.”

Oakwood was third and advanced as a team, which made Hartman especially happy.

“I just like to be out here with my team,” she said. “That never gets old.”

Tippecanoe’s girls placed second to return to state after a one-year absence. Previously they had made seven straight trips. Last year coach Byron Kimmel missed regionals with COVID.

“Everybody ran solid and when your sixth girl is 42nd you’re in pretty good shape and it shows we have pretty good depth,” Kimmel said.

Carroll’s Ruby Gross (eighth) and Sophia Bruhn (ninth) qualified for state.

Division II boys: Agnew, a junior, was seventh in the region last year, but he said growing and getting stronger is only part of why he is better.

“I’ve put in more training,” he said. “I stayed consistent all winter.”

The Patriots had five runners in the top 26 and beat second-place West Liberty-Salem 49-81.

“This was our best team race of the year, so hopefully it’s moving in the right direction,” coach John Agnew said

Oakwood made it a double with boys team qualifying in third place led by Sean Michael (11th) and Charlie Kash (12th).

“We’re super excited,” Oakwood coach Alex Brouhard said. “Last year we just got the girls through and that was fun, but it’s awesome to have both teams through this year.”

Waynesville’s Jonas King (13th) also advanced.