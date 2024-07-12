Carroll grad Goecke falls one shot short at Ohio Amateur

Goecke missed a short birdie putt on 17 and bogeyed 18. Bailey made par on 18 to win at 19-under and become the 11th player to win back-to-back Ohio Amateurs. Goecke placed third the past two years.

“Congrats to Andrew on great playing all week,” Goecke said. “Winning one Ohio Amateur is hard enough, and winning two in a row is very impressive. This has been my closest call yet at this event, and it will sting for a while.”

Goecke was runner-up this past spring in the NCAA championships playing for Illinois and recently won his first Metropolitan Championship at Miami Valley Golf Club. His next event will be the renowned Western Amateur later in July at Moraine Country Club.

“I look forward to teeing it up at Moraine in a few weeks and hopefully contend again there,” Goecke said.

Goecke, a Carroll High School graduate, shot rounds of 66, 69, 65 and 70 to finish with a 270 total at 18-under par. He led going into Friday’s final round.

Goecke’s former Wright State teammate Mikkel Mathiesen finished in an eight-player tie for third at 13-under after shooting 64 for Friday’s best score in the field. Also tied for third was Bryce Haney of Huber Heights, another former Raider and Wayne graduate. Mathiesen is a two-time Metro winner and Haney also owns a Metro title.

Bellbrook High School senior C.J. Scohy shot rounds of 68, 70, 74 and 70 to finish at 6-under in a tie for 24th with seven others. Scohy is committed to play at Wright State beginning in the fall of 2025.

Dhaivat Pandya of Dayton shot a low round of 70 Thursday and finished at 1-under. Pandya played at Centerville and in college at Maryland and Kentucky.