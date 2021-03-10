Castellanos looks forward to seeing Reds fans in the stands in his second season

When Castellanos plays at Great American Ball Park this season, he will also experience Reds fans for the first time. Only fan cutouts watched the games last season. This season, the Reds can fill the stadium to 30 percent capacity, and that means as many as 12,695 fans could attend games.

“Everybody’s like, ‘How do I like Cincinnati?’” Castellanos said, “and I really don’t know. I can’t give you an honest answer. I haven’t felt the city yet. I don’t know what the city feels like. I don’t know what it sounds like. Not yet anyway. I’m looking forward to that.”

Castellanos started 57 games in right field last season and likely will be there again when the Reds open the 2021 season on April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. He’s off to a slow start this spring. He’s hitless in eight at-bats with four strikeouts in three games.

Castellanos’ contract allowed him to opt out after the 2020 season if he chose to do so, but he said it wasn’t the right time. He said it was an easy decision to stay with the Reds.

“There’s just so much uncertainty and not just in Major League Baseball but the world,” he said. “I didn’t think last year would have been an appropriate time to do so. Other than that, I still think that we have a good team and a good thing going on here with a chance to do some damage in this division.”

Castellanos went 3-for-10 in the two National League Division Series games against the Atlanta Braves. It was his first taste of the postseason since 2014, his first full season in the big leagues when he appeared in three Division Series games for the Detroit Tigers.

The late-season run the Reds made to finish 31-29 and reach the postseason helped make Castellanos optimistic about the 2021 season.

“We’ve got dudes,” he said. “We started getting in a vibe toward the end of last year.”