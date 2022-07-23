Cedarville hires Bogenschutz as football coach

“The transition has been good,” he said. “I had to say bye to my boys at Xenia because I also coached basketball there and I teach there. It was hard to move on from them because I care about what they do, but it was also awesome to embrace this new opportunity. We have a great group of guys here so I’ve really enjoyed the transition.”

Cedarville went 2-8 last season. The Indians lost eight straight to start the season, but won back-to-back games against rival Southeastern and Madison-Plains.

The Indians will focus on establishing the run on offense and stopping the run on defense, Bogenschutz said.

“We will focus on a strong ground game and compete through the run,” Bogenschutz said.

Cedarville’s football program has made 10 playoff appearances in its program history, including advancing to the regional finals in 1992 and 1994, but hasn’t qualified since its last winning season in 2013. The Indians haven’t won a conference title since joining the Ohio Heritage Conference in 2001.

“I’m here to inject a little bit of energy and the guys we have are ready to work and they’re ready for success,” he said.

The Ohio Heritage Conference South Division will be tough again next season. Three of the six teams qualified for the playoffs, including defending champion Greeneview (D-VI), Greenon (D-V) and Catholic Central (D-VII).

Bogenschutz is one of two new coaches in the division this fall. Catholic Central recently hired longtime assistant coach Jim Dimitroff as the team’s head coach after Ty Myers resigned earlier this summer.

Cedarville opens its season at Fayetteville on Aug. 19. The Rockets beat the Indians 29-21 in Week 1 last fall.

“(The OHC South) is a really talented league,” Bogenschutz said. “There’s some rich tradition. I’m concerned about what Cedarville is doing. The boys are ready to get some wins and bring back that tradition that Cedarville once had.”