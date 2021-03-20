Boys basketball: Stout defense powers Centerville to first state championship game

Tom House led the Elks with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Gabe Cupps added 11 points and Rich Rolf had 10 rebounds. The Elks got numerous contributions from other starters Tre Johnson (seven points, three rebounds) and Emmanuel Deng (two assists) and reserves Ryan Keifer (five rebounds), Quinn Hafner (two 3-pointers), Jayson Hayes and Kyle Kenney.

The Elks, who overcame 19 turnovers, started the second half with an 8-0 run, going inside to House and Johnson and with Cupps drilling a 15-footer and putting in a layup high off the glass for a 30-15 lead. Mentor hung around, though, and trailed 36-24 heading to the fourth quarter.

Cupps picked up his fourth foul with nine seconds left in the fourth. He didn’t start the fourth quarter, but the Elks already had a big enough lead.

Centerville started the game fast with a House 3-pointer and Cupps pull-up jumper to spark an 11-2 run capped by Rolf’s 15-foot jumper at 3:25 of the first quarter. Cupps closed the quarter with a difficult driving shot that put the Elks up 15-7.

Centerville’s defense continued to be suffocating in the second quarter, but they also went cold from the field and ended up being outscored 8-7 in the quarter to lead 22-15 at the half. After Jayson Hayes made a double-pump layup on a baseline drive at 7:07 of the second quarter, the Elks didn’t score again until Quinn Hafner hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in the half for a 20-12 lead.

“That’s just how we play – that’s a non-negotiable for us,” Coach Cupps said of the defense. “It’s something our guys take pride in, and we think it carries us games like that and in moments like that throughout the game when you’re not making shots.”

Mentor (25-1), ranked No. 1 in the final state poll, was making its third state appearance and first since winning it all in 2013. Steven Key led Mentor with 25 points.

