Centerville boys a top-25 team in national poll

The Centerville High School boys basketball team ranks 18th in the MaxPreps.com preseason top 25.
Centerville, the defending state champion in Division I, is the only Ohio team in the top 25. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary ranks 28th.
The No. 1 team is Sierra Canyon, of Chatsworth, Calif. Its roster includes Bronny James, a junior who’s the son of LeBron James.
MaxPreps.com has two sets of rankings this season. There is also a ranking of independent teams, with AZ Compass Prep topping that list. It explained the choice on its website: “With roughly half of the 247Sports Composite Top 100 players in the Class of 2022 attending independent or academy programs, it is no longer reasonable to compare side-by-side traditional high schools with teams comprised solely of high-level prospects. Reverting back to an approach tried in 2012, 2013 and again in 2017, we are making a distinction between the levels of competition and offering two sets of rankings moving forward.”
Centerville won its last 16 games last season to finish 26-3. It beat Westerville Central 43-42 in March to win the state title at UD Arena.
The Elks return their top scorer, senior Tom House (17.2 points per game), who committed to Florida State in September, and their second-leading scorer Gabe Cupps (15.2), a junior who narrowed his college choices to Ohio State, Indiana and Stanford earlier this week.
Among the other returners is senior Rich Rolf (14.1), who reopened his recruitment in October after committing to Drexel in August.
Centerville opens the season Dec. 3 at Springfield. Its regular-season schedule includes a game against Elevate Academy (N.C.) on Dec. 13 at UD Arena and a game against SoCal Academy (Calif.) on Jan. 16 at the Flyin’ to the Hoop event in Vandalia.
About the Author