Centerville boys a top-25 team in national poll

MaxPreps.com has two sets of rankings this season. There is also a ranking of independent teams, with AZ Compass Prep topping that list. It explained the choice on its website: “With roughly half of the 247Sports Composite Top 100 players in the Class of 2022 attending independent or academy programs, it is no longer reasonable to compare side-by-side traditional high schools with teams comprised solely of high-level prospects. Reverting back to an approach tried in 2012, 2013 and again in 2017, we are making a distinction between the levels of competition and offering two sets of rankings moving forward.”

Centerville won its last 16 games last season to finish 26-3. It beat Westerville Central 43-42 in March to win the state title at UD Arena.