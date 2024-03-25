Centerville falls to St. Ignatius in Division I state title game

Credit: LHVisuals

Credit: LHVisuals

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
17 minutes ago
Centerville fell behind by 13 points in the third quarter and never recovered in a 66-56 loss to Cleveland St. Ignatius in the Division I state final Sunday night at UD Arena.

The Elks (20-9) played in their third state final in four years and played in the final four each of the past four years. They won the state title in 2021 and lost to Pickerington Central in the 2022 final.

The Elks trailed by six at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half to trail 30-28. Ignatius (26-3) closed the quarter with a 15-4 run to lead 45-32 heading to the fourth.

Ignatius outshot Centerville from the field 53% to 35%.

Jonathan Powell led Centerville with 17 points and Eli Greenberg scored 15.

Jeff Gilbert
