Centerville falls to St. Ignatius in Division I state title game

Centerville fell behind by 13 points in the third quarter and never recovered in a 66-56 loss to Cleveland St. Ignatius in the Division I state final Sunday night at UD Arena.

The Elks (20-9) played in their third state final in four years and played in the final four each of the past four years. They won the state title in 2021 and lost to Pickerington Central in the 2022 final.