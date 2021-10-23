Centerville girls four shots back at state golf heading into final round

The Elks, playing at state for the seventh straight year, shot 302 in the first round and are in third place, four strokes behind Mason’s 298. Dublin Jerome is second at 301 and three-time defending champion New Albany is fourth at 304 in the 12-team field.

Leeann Harker shot 73 (tied for eighth place), Jenna Hayes 74 (tied for 10th) and Morgan Rodgers 75 (tied for 16th) to lead the Elks. Brigid Nickell and Sanjana Reddy each shot 80.