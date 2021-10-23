Centerville girls four shots back at state golf heading into final round

The Centerville girls golf team put itself in position Friday at the Ohio State Gray course to have a chance Saturday at its first Division I state title since 1995.
The Elks, playing at state for the seventh straight year, shot 302 in the first round and are in third place, four strokes behind Mason’s 298. Dublin Jerome is second at 301 and three-time defending champion New Albany is fourth at 304 in the 12-team field.
Leeann Harker shot 73 (tied for eighth place), Jenna Hayes 74 (tied for 10th) and Morgan Rodgers 75 (tied for 16th) to lead the Elks. Brigid Nickell and Sanjana Reddy each shot 80.
Wilmington’s Lily Middleton shot 75 and is tied with Rodgers and others in 16th place. Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson shot 76 and is tied for 18th.
In the boys tournament on the Scarlet course, Bellbrook’s Andrew Magill shot 83 and is tied for 50th place.