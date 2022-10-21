Centerville girls share lead at state golf tournament

Centerville is tied for the lead after the first round of the Division I girls state golf tournament at the Ohio State Gray Course in Columbus.
The Elks, who are making their eighth straight appearance, and four-time defending champion New Albany both shot 312 to lead a crowded team leaderboard. Dublin Jerome is third at 314 and followed at 315 by Medina Highland and Cleveland Magnificat.
The final round will be played Saturday.
Morgan Rodgers shot a 7-over-par 77 to lead the Elks and is tied for 10th place. Alana Miller and Leeann Harker shot 78, Brigid Nickell 79 and Sanjana Reddy 81.
Springboro shot 350 and is in 11th place in the 12-team field. District champion Taylor Dunkle shot 82 to lead the Panthers, who are making their first appearance since 2015. Following Dunkle for the Panthers are Danielle Stinson (87), Emily Pettigrew (89), Morgan Meek (92) and Kinsley Brown (94).
Miamisburg’s Ally Turner shot 83. Jerome’s Audrey Ryu shot 70 and holds a two-shot lead.
Division I boys: Bradley Hinkel shot 82 and Gavin Augenstein 83 to lead 10th-place Springboro to a first-round 337 on the OSU Scarlet Course. Jack Rott added an 85 and Kyler Alvey and Eian Cambria each shot 87 for the Panthers, who are also making their first appearance since 2015.
District champion C.J. Scohy of Bellbrook shot 83. Bradley Chill of Cleveland St. Ignatius shot a 1-over par 72 for the individual lead.
Ignatius holds the team lead at 307. Cincinnati St. Xavier is second at 310 and Mason is fourth at 319.
