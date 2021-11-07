Centerville girls soccer falls in regional finals; Waynesville girls, Elks boys advance

A problem with the lights caused a 23-minute delay in the start of Saturday’s match.

“You could say they played lights-out soccer,” someone said on the sideline late in the match.

The first half was evenly played with both teams pushing the ball into each other’s territory without being able to convert opportunities into goals. Centerville had the only first-half corner kick, senior forward Maddi Brandt forced Mount Notre Dame goalkeeper Allie Lammers into a leaping save on a 30-yard shot five minutes into the first half.

The Cougars, ranked second in the final OSSCA Division I poll and 18-0-1 going into the match, ratcheted up their intensity after halftime and basically controlled the second half, keeping constant pressure. The Elks needed constant vigilance from senior goalkeeper Allison Colopy and junior defenders Molly Wiedemann and Charlotte Kunst to keep Mount Notre Dame off the scoreboard.

“They were able to win a lot of the 50-50 balls, which we said before the game was going to be a key,” Gobrail said of the Cougars. “Our defense has been our hallmark all season.”

» Waynesville topped Mariemont 1-0 in the Division III title game Saturday at Bellbrook.

The Spartans (15-6-0) avance to the state semifinals to face Winchester Eastern on Tuesday in Chillicothe.

BOYS SOCCER

The Centerville boys beat St. Xavier 3-2 in penalty kicks on Saturday at Lakota East to advance to the Division I state semifinals.

Elks goalkeeper Luke Shrivers saved three of eight PK attempts to seal the win. Jack Drabenstott, Caleb McComas, Drew Boettcher, Tatum Earley, Drew Gaydosh and Zach Landers scored in the shoout for Centerville.

The game was tied 2-all after regular. Drabenstott and Quinn Hafner scored goals for the Elks.

Centerville (19-1-1) will face Dublin Jerome at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Chillicothe.

» Oakwood lost to Wyoming 3-1 in the Division III boys regional final Saturday afternoon.