Centerville grad runner-up in Ohio Amateur Championship

Ashland’s Max Watson, a redshirt freshman at Eastern Michigan, won the playoff to claim victory. Pandya and Watson finished the 72-hole tournament at 3-under-par 285.

Explore Centerville grad Wenzler wins prestigious Western Am

Pandya, a rising senior at the University of Maryland, shot a final-round 68 to climb into contention after rounds of 70, 72 and 75. He made five birdies on the back nine Friday on his way to a 4-under 32. When Watson bogeyed No. 15 he fell into a tie with Pandya and Bill Williamson of Cincinnati.