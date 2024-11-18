Centerville names next director of athletics

“Centerville High School has a well-established history of success in athletics and a tradition of excellence academically,” Hon said in a news release. “I am excited to join Principal John Carroll and his team at CHS with the blessing of Superintendent Jon Wesney and Dan Tarpey as we empower and elevate our student-athletes for success.

A Cincinnati native, Hon was a standout for the University of Cincinnati track team before becoming a track and field coach.

He coached at UC, Illinois, Texas A&M and Florida State, and currently is an assistant athletic director and the head track and field coach at Walnut Hills.

According to a news release, CHS interviewed 10 candidates to replace Dement, and Centerville director of human resources Dan Tarpey said the district is thrilled to welcome Hon into the community.

“Mr. Hon’s athletic background and experiences at the high school and collegiate levels will be a tremendous asset for our coaches and student-athletes both on and off the field,” Tarpey said.

High school football: Blowouts, walk-off kick highlight Week 13 action https://t.co/JfRLmWewdg — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) November 18, 2024

With more than 8,000 students, Centerville is one of the largest school districts in the state, operating 13 schools buildings and two preschools.

Hon’s contract is expected to be approved by the board of education during its Nov. 25 meeting, and he will take over Jan. 2.

“Elk Pride permeates through the words and attitudes of every staff member I encounter,” Hon said. “CHS has already proven to be a place where high athletic and academic achievement can be developed, and I am confident we will continue to raise the bar competitively while enhancing the support and experience of our students. Thank you to the Walnut Hills High School team, led by Shauniece Steele, Jake Buchanon, and Ashley Morgan, for your support.”

As an athlete at UC, Hon was the Conference USA champion in the 400-meter hurdles in 2001 and named the team’s most valuable player.

He qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2004 and ‘08 and received a degree in criminal justice from UC in 2002.