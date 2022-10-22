Centerville rallies to beat Wayne on final play of the game

Centerville (8-2, 5-2 GWOC) will host a playoff game next Friday. The Elks entered the night as the No. 3 team in Division I, Region 2. Wayne (6-4, 4-3) entered the night in seventh place in the region and will likely drop to ninth and travel to Olentangy Liberty (5-5) on Friday.

The Elks led 10-7 and halftime and 24-7 with 4:10 left in the third quarter after two quick touchdowns, a 2-yard pass from Newcomb to Bryce Cowgill and a Newcomb 3-yard run after a blocked punt.

But Wayne came back in wild second half to take a 35-31 lead with 6:45 left when Josh Williams blocked a punt, picked up the bouncing ball and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. After the teams traded punts, the Elks started their winning drive.

Wayne took a 7-0 lead on Tyrell Lewis’ 28-yard touchdown pass to R.J. Mukes with 8:35 left in the first half. Mukes broke open deep when the defense paid more attention to a possible screen pass.

Centerville responded with a 48-yard drive to tie the score. Emable Wakilongo broke a 35-yard run to the one to set up a 1-yard TD run by Bruder on third down. Bruder scored on a reverse when he followed a block from tight end Cowgill, dove and hit the pylon with the ball.

The Elks took a 10-7 lead with 9:35 left in the half on Jackson Courville’s career-long 49-yard field goal. The Elks had two more chances to score after interceptions by Bruder and Emmanuel Deng. But the Wayne defense forced two three-and-outs at midfield. On the first one, Javon Hammonds and Mario Fowler teamed up for a sack on third down.