Centerville rallies to beat Wayne on final play of the game

CENTERVILLE — Braylon Newcomb isn’t the veteran pocket passer football fans think you need to in a two-minute drive to win the game.
But all two-minute drives aren’t created equal. And neither are quarterbacks.
On Friday night against rival Wayne, the sophomore Newcomb – all 5 feet, 8 inches and 160 pounds of him – played the position for the final 2:30 like a poised veteran, scrambling and passing to convert to fourth downs.
At the end of the 66-yard drive, Newcomb threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to senior Nic Bruder with 0.9 left to lift the Elks to a 38-35 victory on the final night and snap of the regular season.
The Elks snapped the ball with 7.8 seconds left and Newcomb moved around the backfield, like he did the entire drive, looking for an open receiver against eight Wayne defenders. He saw Bruder break open in the back of the end zone, and Bruder, who makes big plays every game on offense, defense and as a kick returner, jumped and caught the pass.
Centerville (8-2, 5-2 GWOC) will host a playoff game next Friday. The Elks entered the night as the No. 3 team in Division I, Region 2. Wayne (6-4, 4-3) entered the night in seventh place in the region and will likely drop to ninth and travel to Olentangy Liberty (5-5) on Friday.
The Elks led 10-7 and halftime and 24-7 with 4:10 left in the third quarter after two quick touchdowns, a 2-yard pass from Newcomb to Bryce Cowgill and a Newcomb 3-yard run after a blocked punt.
But Wayne came back in wild second half to take a 35-31 lead with 6:45 left when Josh Williams blocked a punt, picked up the bouncing ball and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. After the teams traded punts, the Elks started their winning drive.
Wayne took a 7-0 lead on Tyrell Lewis’ 28-yard touchdown pass to R.J. Mukes with 8:35 left in the first half. Mukes broke open deep when the defense paid more attention to a possible screen pass.
Centerville responded with a 48-yard drive to tie the score. Emable Wakilongo broke a 35-yard run to the one to set up a 1-yard TD run by Bruder on third down. Bruder scored on a reverse when he followed a block from tight end Cowgill, dove and hit the pylon with the ball.
The Elks took a 10-7 lead with 9:35 left in the half on Jackson Courville’s career-long 49-yard field goal. The Elks had two more chances to score after interceptions by Bruder and Emmanuel Deng. But the Wayne defense forced two three-and-outs at midfield. On the first one, Javon Hammonds and Mario Fowler teamed up for a sack on third down.
About the Author