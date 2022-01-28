Centerville to induct four into athletic hall of fame

Miller, a 2010 graduate, excelled in wrestling and football. He capped his wrestling career as an undefeated (21-0) state champion at 189 pounds in 2010. Along the way he was a two-time GWOC champion, district champion in 2010 and won 116 career matches. In football, Miller was a first-team all-GWOC running back in 2009.

Replogle, a 2009 graduate, was the football captain from 2006-08. He played in college at Indiana where he was a two-time captain and academic All-American. He played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2013-15. Replogle also played basketball from 2008-09.