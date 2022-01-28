Centerville to induct four into athletic hall of fame

Centerville High School will induct four graduates from the 2000s into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at 6:15 p.m. in the school’s Central Theater.
This year’s class honors Nicola Holdsworth, Nick Miller, Adam Replogle and Tommy Tamaska.
Holdsworth, a 2005 graduate, was a four-year letter winner in soccer and first team all-GWOC for four years. She was named third team all-Ohio in 2002 and 2004 before earning a scholarship to play at Kentucky. For the Wildcats, Holdsworth played on the 2006 SEC tournament champion, was named second team all-SEC in 2008 and made the SEC academic honor roll three times. Holdsworth also earned a basketball letter in 2002.
Miller, a 2010 graduate, excelled in wrestling and football. He capped his wrestling career as an undefeated (21-0) state champion at 189 pounds in 2010. Along the way he was a two-time GWOC champion, district champion in 2010 and won 116 career matches. In football, Miller was a first-team all-GWOC running back in 2009.
Replogle, a 2009 graduate, was the football captain from 2006-08. He played in college at Indiana where he was a two-time captain and academic All-American. He played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2013-15. Replogle also played basketball from 2008-09.
Tamaska, a 2005 graduate, was first-team all-state as a senior and finished third in the in the voting for Mr. Football as the Ohio player of the year. As a senior he was also the state Gatorade player of the year, the GWOC player of the year, the Agonis Club area athlete of the year and was awarded the Sonny Unger Memorial Scholarship. Tamaska set school single-season records for rushing (2,018 yards), rushing touchdowns (38), broken tackles (109) and points (236). He set career records for rushing touchdowns (61) and broken tackles (217).
