Centerville tops Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, extends win streak to 30

Centerville's Tom House shoots from 3-point range against SoCal Academy at Flyin' To The Hoop on Jan. 16. On Saturday at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, House made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally the Elks to victory. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Centerville's Tom House shoots from 3-point range against SoCal Academy at Flyin' To The Hoop on Jan. 16. On Saturday at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, House made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally the Elks to victory. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
13 minutes ago

Centerville’s boys basketball team keeps winning and moving up in national polls.

On Wednesday the defending state champion Elks appeared in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 for the first time at No. 24. They also moved up from No. 15 to No. 7 in the MaxPreps national ratings.

The Elks, the state’s unanimous No. 1 team in Division I, ran their winning streak to 30 games with wins over Spire Academy, Miamisburg and most notably top-ranked Division II power Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary on Saturday in Akron.

The Elks (14-0) rallied from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind Tom House and Gabe Cupps to top SVSM 52-46. The win avenged the last time the Elks lost when SVSM beat them 74-66 on January 30, 2021.

House made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including one for a 48-46 lead with 2:29 left. Cupps then made 4-of-4 free throws for the final margin of victory. House and Cupps combined for all 17 of the Elks’ fourth-quarter points. Cupps finished with 19 points, House 13 and Quinn Hafner 11.

Jeff Gilbert
