Centerville tops Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, extends win streak to 30

On Wednesday the defending state champion Elks appeared in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 for the first time at No. 24. They also moved up from No. 15 to No. 7 in the MaxPreps national ratings.

The Elks, the state’s unanimous No. 1 team in Division I, ran their winning streak to 30 games with wins over Spire Academy, Miamisburg and most notably top-ranked Division II power Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary on Saturday in Akron.