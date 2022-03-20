Centerville wins 45th straight to reach Division I state championship game

The No. 1 ranked Elks (29-0) have won 45 straight and will face Pickerington Central (25-2) at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the championship game. Pick Central rolled past Lakewood St. Edward 74-42 on Saturday. Last year the Elks defeated Westerville Central 43-42 to win their first state title in their first state appearance.

The Elks big three scorers led the way Saturday. Gabe Cupps scored 15 points, Tom House 13 and Rich Rolf 12. The starters were out by the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter. The subs got the lead up to 35 at 60-25 and the rest of the game was played with a running clock.