Centerville wins 45th straight to reach Division I state championship game

Centerville’s drive to win a second straight state title stayed on course Saturday night with a 64-33 win over Cleveland St. Ignatius in the second Division I semifinal at UD Arena.
The No. 1 ranked Elks (29-0) have won 45 straight and will face Pickerington Central (25-2) at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the championship game. Pick Central rolled past Lakewood St. Edward 74-42 on Saturday. Last year the Elks defeated Westerville Central 43-42 to win their first state title in their first state appearance.
The Elks big three scorers led the way Saturday. Gabe Cupps scored 15 points, Tom House 13 and Rich Rolf 12. The starters were out by the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter. The subs got the lead up to 35 at 60-25 and the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
The Elks were hot from everywhere and their defense made it tough on Ignatius to take good shots. The Elks shot 54.3% and made 7 of 18 3-point shots. They held the Wildcats to 32.5% from the field.
Devin Royal, a 6-foot-6 junior, scored 19 points to lead Pick Central, which is trying for a second title to go with the one the Tigers won in 2012.
St. Edward (21-6) jumped to a 9-2 lead, but the Tigers stormed back to lead 17-11 after the first quarter and 31-15 at halftime. St. Edward made a third-quarter run to cut its deficit to 37-27, but those good feelings didn’t last long and Central started the fourth quarter up 52-33.
Royal, who has offers from Dayton, Ohio State, Butler, Florida State and several others, made 9 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Sonny Styles, a five-star football recruit headed to Ohio State, had nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Markell Johnson and Rasheem Biles came off the bench to score 13 and 12 points, respectively.
About the Author