Centerville’s Cupps wins top honor from state coaches association

Centerville junior point guard Gabe Cupps was named Mr. Basketball by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association on Friday.
The OHSBCA announced the award on Twitter. Cupps has helped lead the Elks back to Saturday’s Division I state semifinals in pursuit of a second straight championship.
Cupps was also chosen as player of the year in the Southwest District by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association and is a candidate for their annual Mr. Basketball award.
Cupps averages 14 points and seven assists and shoots 45.1% from 3-point range. Before this season he committed to play college basketball at Indiana.
Previous Mr. OHSBCA winners from the Miami Valley are Franklin’s Luke Kennard (2014, 2015), Wayne’s Travis Trice (2011), Dayton Christian’s Romain Sato (2000), Troy’s Brooks Hall (1999), Trotwood-Madison’s Andre Horton (1997) and Springfield Catholic Central’s Jason Collier (1996).
