Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Centerville’s Cupps wins top honor from state coaches association

Centerville's Gabe Cupps goes to the hoop during their Division I regional basketball game against Kettering Fairmont Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Cintas Center on the Xavier University campus in Cincinnati. Centerville won 44-42. GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

caption arrowCaption
Centerville's Gabe Cupps goes to the hoop during their Division I regional basketball game against Kettering Fairmont Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Cintas Center on the Xavier University campus in Cincinnati. Centerville won 44-42. GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
25 minutes ago

Centerville junior point guard Gabe Cupps was named Mr. Basketball by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association on Friday.

The OHSBCA announced the award on Twitter. Cupps has helped lead the Elks back to Saturday’s Division I state semifinals in pursuit of a second straight championship.

Cupps was also chosen as player of the year in the Southwest District by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association and is a candidate for their annual Mr. Basketball award.

Cupps averages 14 points and seven assists and shoots 45.1% from 3-point range. Before this season he committed to play college basketball at Indiana.

Previous Mr. OHSBCA winners from the Miami Valley are Franklin’s Luke Kennard (2014, 2015), Wayne’s Travis Trice (2011), Dayton Christian’s Romain Sato (2000), Troy’s Brooks Hall (1999), Trotwood-Madison’s Andre Horton (1997) and Springfield Catholic Central’s Jason Collier (1996).

In Other News
1
Dayton vs. Georgia: What to know about tonight’s NCAA women’s...
2
Boys basketball: Elks put in work to stand out beyond arc
3
Raiders relish NCAA win but aren’t satisfied yet
4
Wright State vs. Arizona: What you need to know about tonight’s NCAA...
5
Boys basketball: Alter embracing ‘underdog’ role vs. St. Vincent-St...

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top