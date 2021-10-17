Central State blanked in interim coach’s debut

This time the task is especially daunting. The 1-6 Marauders are decimated by injuries. They have given up 244 points this season and scored only 77.

CSU managed just 173 yards of offense Saturday and turned the ball over three times. Quarterback Jacoby Smith completed 10 of 19 passes for 80 yards, threw an interception and was sacked three times. Demonte Dunlap led CSU rushers with 53 yards on 13 carries.

Tuskegee got three field goals from Arnes Husik (36, 32 and 22 yards) and scored three touchdowns:

Quarterback Luis Williams threw a 20-yard TD pass to Latrevi O’Neal. Ivonte Patterson ran 14 yards for a score and Kedrick Greene had a 10-yard TD run.

CSU plays at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville next Saturday.