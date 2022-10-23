Central State loses third straight, falls to 2-6

Saturday’s only highlight performance for CSU came from running back Kaz Dina, a 5-foot-7 junior running back who transferred from Citrus Community College in California.

Against Edward Waters, he amassed 130 yards and scored on a two-yard run in the third quarter. He rushed for 60 yards and caught two passes for 70 yards.

CSU’s other score came on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kyles to receiver Micah Lowe.

CSU plays at Lane College in Jackson, Tenn. next Saturday and closes out the season at home Nov. 5 against rival Kentucky State.