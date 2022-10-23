Central State loses third straight, falls to 2-6

With an offense hamstrung by miscues, Central State stumbled to a 45-13 loss to Edward Waters University in front of a crowd of 1,334 at McPherson Stadium, Saturday.
The Marauders lost two fumbles and their pair of quarterbacks – Kendall Boney and Brandon Kyles – were intercepted twice and sacked five times.
Edward Waters, which came into Wilberforce having won just one of its previous seven games this season, led 32-0 early the third quarter.
CSU has lost three games in a row and is 2-6 on the season. The Marauders haven’t won a home game at McPherson Stadium in almost three years. The last triumph was Oct 26, 2019 against Miles.
Saturday’s only highlight performance for CSU came from running back Kaz Dina, a 5-foot-7 junior running back who transferred from Citrus Community College in California.
Against Edward Waters, he amassed 130 yards and scored on a two-yard run in the third quarter. He rushed for 60 yards and caught two passes for 70 yards.
CSU’s other score came on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kyles to receiver Micah Lowe.
CSU plays at Lane College in Jackson, Tenn. next Saturday and closes out the season at home Nov. 5 against rival Kentucky State.
About the Author