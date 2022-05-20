Cerda leads Dragons to walk-off win

The Dragons and River Bandits will play a doubleheader on Friday night with the first game starting at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00. Both games on Friday will be seven-inning games.

Cerda has hit four home runs in his last four games, going 8 for 15.

Dayton reliever Stockton (3-0) was credited with the victory, tossing three scoreless innings and allowing just one hit with no hits and four strikeouts.

The Dragons improved to 23-11 on the season while remaining in first place, three games ahead of Great Lakes.