Cerda’s pair of home runs powers Dragons

The Dragons win allowed them to maintain their 3 1/2-game lead over the second place Great Lakes Loons in the Midwest League East Division. There are seven games to play in the first half season. The Dragons magic number to clinch a first-half division championship was trimmed to four with their victory.

For the second time in the series, the Dragons scored four runs in the top of the first inning. Elly De La Cruz had a run-scoring single before Cerda belted a three-run home run. In the second, Justice Thompson connected on a solo homer, his third of the season, to make it 5-0.