Dayton Flyers: Charleston Classic field, dates officially announced

By , Staff Writer
26 minutes ago
Wake Forest is eighth team added to field

The Dayton Flyers will play in the Charleston Classic on Nov. 16, 17 and 19 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

The field was officially announced Thursday, though seven of the eight teams have been known since April 7 when Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, revealed most of the field.

The eighth team to join the field was Wake Forest. Along with Dayton, the other teams are LSU, Houston, North Texas, St. John’s, Towson and Utah.

Dayton has played in the tournament twice. In 2012, it lost to Colorado in the first round and then beat Boston College and Auburn to finish fifth. In 2017, it lost to Hofstra, beat Ohio and then lost to Old Dominion to finish sixth.

Fans can purchase tickets this summer when the bracket is announced.

