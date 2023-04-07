Report: Houston, Saint John’s among Dayton’s possible opponents in Charleston Classic

Dayton has played in the tournament twice. In 2012, it lost to Colorado in the first round and then beat Boston College and Auburn to finish fifth. In 2017, it lost to Hofstra, beat Ohio and then lost to Old Dominion to finish sixth.

Here is Dayton’s history against the other teams in the tournament:

• Dayton is 3-4 against Houston. The teams last played in 1975.

• Dayton is 5-5 against St. John’s, which will be coached by Rick Pitino next season. The teams last played in 1974.

• Dayton is 2-0 against LSU. The teams last played in 1995.

• Dayton is 1-1 against Utah. The teams haven’t played since 1958.

• Dayton beat North Texas 71-58 on Dec. 17, 2019, at UD Arena in the only meeting between the programs. Former Flyer Moulaye Sissoko is on the North Texas roster.

• Dayton is 4-1 against Towson. The programs last met in 2009.