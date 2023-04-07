Report: Houston, Saint John’s among Dayton’s possible opponents in Charleston Classic

The 2023 Charleston Classic field hasn’t been officially announced yet, though the Dayton Flyers have announced their participation in the South Carolina event and Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports and Fan Duel, revealed most of the field Thursday.
Six of Dayton’s possible opponents were announced by Rothstein: Houston; St. John’s; LSU; Utah; North Texas; and Towson. The eighth team will be decided at a later date. The bracket was announced on July 26 last year.
Houston is the only team in the current field that played in the NCAA tournament last season. North Texas won the NIT.
Houston ranked first in the NCAA Evaluation Tool last year. North Texas was No. 30. Here’s how the other teams ranked: No. 77 Dayton; No. 80 Utah; No. 91 St. John’s; No. 130 Towson; and No. 153 LSU.
The dates for the tournament have not been announced, though it typically takes place the week before Thanksgiving. It was held Nov. 17-20 last year. Teams play three games in four days at TD Bank Arena.
Dayton has played in the tournament twice. In 2012, it lost to Colorado in the first round and then beat Boston College and Auburn to finish fifth. In 2017, it lost to Hofstra, beat Ohio and then lost to Old Dominion to finish sixth.
Here is Dayton’s history against the other teams in the tournament:
• Dayton is 3-4 against Houston. The teams last played in 1975.
• Dayton is 5-5 against St. John’s, which will be coached by Rick Pitino next season. The teams last played in 1974.
• Dayton is 2-0 against LSU. The teams last played in 1995.
• Dayton is 1-1 against Utah. The teams haven’t played since 1958.
• Dayton beat North Texas 71-58 on Dec. 17, 2019, at UD Arena in the only meeting between the programs. Former Flyer Moulaye Sissoko is on the North Texas roster.
• Dayton is 4-1 against Towson. The programs last met in 2009.
