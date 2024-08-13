Chase absent from Bengals training camp practice for 1st time

Bengals coach Zac Taylor had been describing Chase’s absence as “part of the plan.” Now it seems perhaps Chase has veered from or changed the plans as he continues to wait for a contract extension going into his fourth season.

“Day to day, we’ll take it one day at a time,” Taylor said in a brief verbal statement to media after practice. “I don’t have any comment beyond that.”

Chase’s car was not in his parking space as the players were coming back into Paycor Stadium after practice.

Per the latest CBA in relation to players on rookie deals, if Chase’s absence is not excused, he could be subject to a $40,000 per day fine.

The Bengals also were missing two other players Tuesday, as B.J. Hill was absent for the birth of his baby and Jake Browning was not dressed for practice but watching from the sidelines. Taylor said Hill was expected back Tuesday night, and he indicated Browning is dealing with a “rib issue” that will cause him to miss some time.

Punter Brad Robbins exited before team stretching with what he described after practice as a hip flexor issue. He walked off with a limp and did not return to practice, but said hip injuries aren’t usually as big of a deal for punters. Robbins, a 2023 draft pick, is competing with college free agent Ryan Rehkow for the punter job.

“Just going to deal with it and go day to day and see what happens,” Robbins said. “I just know there’s a bigger plan. I’m not going to be concerned with stuff that’s out of my control. As far as that goes, I’m just going to be as positive as I can about it and following the plan and just trust our staff to help me out with it.”

The team is scheduled to leave Wednesday for Chicago, where the Bengals will have a joint practice with the Bears on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason game at Soldier Field. Taylor confirmed Monday the starters would not play in this exhibition, while the second-, third- and fourth-team players get more opportunities, but he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the first-teamers playing in the preseason finale.

