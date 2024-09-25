Chase, Hendrickson on Bengals’ first injury report for Week 4

Explore Panthers up next for winless Bengals

Chase played all but one snap in the Bengals’ 38-33 loss to the Commanders, leading the receivers with 118 yards and two explosive touchdowns on six catches. The offense had just gotten Tee Higgins back from a hamstring injury, as he made his season debut Monday, and now Chase, a three-time Pro Bowler, will be on watch ahead of Sunday’s game at Carolina.

Cincinnati also reported that Trey Hendrickson would not be participating because of illness, and four others were expected not to practice. Right tackle Trent Brown is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered Monday, but the Bengals have not yet moved him to injured reserve. Defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins both remain out of practice because of hamstring injuries, and tight end Tanner Hudson is still nursing a knee injury.

Zac Taylor speaks to the media going into Week 4 vs the Panthers. https://t.co/1q1HjW3CIb — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 25, 2024

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a press conference earlier Wednesday afternoon that Hill is “probably a little closer” to a return than Rankins, but the team will monitor how the week goes.

“The one thing you can’t do is re-aggravate something that’s going to linger for much longer,” Taylor said. “Obviously we need those guys back. We want them back, but at the same time we’ve got to make sure they’re in the right place before we get them back on the field.”

Joe Bachie (wrist) and Kris Jenkins Jr. (thumb) were also on the report but listed as estimated to be full participants. Jenkins made his NFL debut on Monday wearing a club on his surgically repaired thumb.