Chatman returns to action for Dayton six weeks after surgery

Dayton Flyers guard Rodney Chatman, who had not played in almost seven weeks, was the first reserve off the bench Tuesday in the first half against Rhode Island at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.
Chatman, a redshirt senior who played his first two seasons at Chattanooga, had missed the last 11 games. He tore a ligament in his right hand during a game against La Salle at UD Arena on Dec. 30. He underwent surgery Jan. 6, and at that point, UD announced he would miss six to eight weeks.
» RECRUITING: New UD recruit got to know Toppin last summer
On Thursday, Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Chatman had not returned to practice, but two days earlier when asked about Chatman’s status last week after a 76-67 loss to VCU at UD Arena, guard Elijah Weaver smiled and said his only response would be the eyeballs emoji everyone uses on social media to put the spotlight on exciting news.
Then on Thursday, Dayton guard Jalen Crutcher said, “I think he’s going to be back really soon. When he comes back, I think we’re going to be even better.”
Chatman started every game in the 2019-20 season. He started the first six games this season, averaging 10.0 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.