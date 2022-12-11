Chisholm fifth player to win Dayton football MVP award multiple times

Chisholm, a fifth-year senior running back and co-captain, won the award for the second straight season. He’s the fifth player to win the award multiple times. The others are: Jim Overman (1962-63); Steve Keller (1991-92); Kevin Johns (1996-97); and Steve Valentino (2009-10).

Chisholm finished his career as UD’s all-time record holder in all-purpose yardage (5,063 yards). He ranks second in career touchdowns (47) and third in career rushing (3,276 yards).