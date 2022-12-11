Chisholm fifth player to win Dayton football MVP award multiple times

BreakingNews
Bengals beat Browns to end ‘Battle of Ohio’ losing streak
Sports
By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago
Jake Chisholm was named White-Allen MVP of the Dayton Flyers football team at the program’s annual awards banquet Sunday at the Kennedy Union Ballroom.

Chisholm, a fifth-year senior running back and co-captain, won the award for the second straight season. He’s the fifth player to win the award multiple times. The others are: Jim Overman (1962-63); Steve Keller (1991-92); Kevin Johns (1996-97); and Steve Valentino (2009-10).

Chisholm finished his career as UD’s all-time record holder in all-purpose yardage (5,063 yards). He ranks second in career touchdowns (47) and third in career rushing (3,276 yards).

Here’s a glance at the other awards handed out:

• Beno Keiter 4-Year: Cornerback Elijah Smith.

• Chief Toscani Hitter: Linebacker Ben Schmiesing.

• Emil Karis Leadership: Wide receiver Derek Willits.

• Stan Kurdziel Lineman: Offensive lineman Brian Stevens.

• A.J. Cohen Flyer of the Year: Defensive tackle Drew Robertson.

• ROTC Cannonball Newcomer: Wide receiver Brian Dolby.

• Most Improved: Safety Cole Hildebrand.

• John L. Macbeth Scholar-Athlete: H-back Cade Beam and defensive end Mason Henry.

• Scout Offensive: Wide receiver Dominic Vrbanic.

•Scout Defensive: Defensive tackle Nate Hess.

• Lt. Andy Zulli Character: Quarterback Ryan VanSchelven.

