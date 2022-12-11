Chisholm fifth player to win Dayton football MVP award multiple times

Jake Chisholm was named White-Allen MVP of the Dayton Flyers football team at the program’s annual awards banquet Sunday at the Kennedy Union Ballroom.
Chisholm, a fifth-year senior running back and co-captain, won the award for the second straight season. He’s the fifth player to win the award multiple times. The others are: Jim Overman (1962-63); Steve Keller (1991-92); Kevin Johns (1996-97); and Steve Valentino (2009-10).
Chisholm finished his career as UD’s all-time record holder in all-purpose yardage (5,063 yards). He ranks second in career touchdowns (47) and third in career rushing (3,276 yards).
Here’s a glance at the other awards handed out:
• Beno Keiter 4-Year: Cornerback Elijah Smith.
• Chief Toscani Hitter: Linebacker Ben Schmiesing.
• Emil Karis Leadership: Wide receiver Derek Willits.
• Stan Kurdziel Lineman: Offensive lineman Brian Stevens.
• A.J. Cohen Flyer of the Year: Defensive tackle Drew Robertson.
• ROTC Cannonball Newcomer: Wide receiver Brian Dolby.
• Most Improved: Safety Cole Hildebrand.
• John L. Macbeth Scholar-Athlete: H-back Cade Beam and defensive end Mason Henry.
• Scout Offensive: Wide receiver Dominic Vrbanic.
•Scout Defensive: Defensive tackle Nate Hess.
• Lt. Andy Zulli Character: Quarterback Ryan VanSchelven.
