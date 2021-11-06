dayton-daily-news logo
X

Chisholm scores four touchdowns in Dayton’s rout of Stetson

Dayton players celebrate a victory against Butler on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Welcome Stadium. At left is A.J. Watson. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Dayton players celebrate a victory against Butler on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Welcome Stadium. At left is A.J. Watson. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
32 minutes ago
Flyers close regular season next Saturday at home against Davidson

Jake Chisholm ran for three touchdowns in the first half to set the tone for the Dayton Flyers in a 41-13 victory against Stetson in Deland, Fla., on Saturday.

Dayton (5-4. 4-3) has won back-to-back games against Butler and Stetson after losing two straight games to Marist and Valparaiso. It ensured it won’t finish the season with a losing record for just the second time in the last 14 seasons. It needs to beat Davidson in the season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium to finish above .500.

Davidson (7-1, 6-0) beat St. Thomas 42-15 on Saturday to clinch a share of the Pioneer Football League title.

Explore» COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Wittenberg beats rival Wabash on road

Chisholm scored on runs of 3, 5 and 15 yards as Dayton took a 21-3 lead in the first half. He added a fourth touchdown on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 119 yards on 23 carries.

Jack Cook completed 18 of 24 passes for 328 yards. He threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Sam Bubonics in the third quarter and a 21-yard touchdown pass to Luke Brenner in the fourth.

Bubonics led the receivers with six catches for 143 yards.

Zach Rumpke led the defense with 10 tackles. Joe Bubonics had an interception. Rumpke, Brandon Easterling, Grant Dyer and Mason Stauffer all had sacks.

In Other News
1
State Cross Country: Oakwood standout wins 2nd straight title; Carroll...
2
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes survive at Nebraska
3
Ohio State football: What to know about today’s game at Nebraska
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Top receiver out for Nebraska game
5
Women’s basketball: Dayton tops 60 percent shooting in exhibition...

About the Author

ajc.com

David Jablonski
Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top