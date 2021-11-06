Chisholm scores four touchdowns in Dayton’s rout of Stetson

Dayton (5-4. 4-3) has won back-to-back games against Butler and Stetson after losing two straight games to Marist and Valparaiso. It ensured it won’t finish the season with a losing record for just the second time in the last 14 seasons. It needs to beat Davidson in the season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium to finish above .500.

Davidson (7-1, 6-0) beat St. Thomas 42-15 on Saturday to clinch a share of the Pioneer Football League title.