Chisholm scores four touchdowns in Dayton’s rout of Stetson

Jake Chisholm ran for three touchdowns in the first half to set the tone for the Dayton Flyers in a 41-13 victory against Stetson in Deland, Fla., on Saturday.
Dayton (5-4. 4-3) has won back-to-back games against Butler and Stetson after losing two straight games to Marist and Valparaiso. It ensured it won’t finish the season with a losing record for just the second time in the last 14 seasons. It needs to beat Davidson in the season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium to finish above .500.
Davidson (7-1, 6-0) beat St. Thomas 42-15 on Saturday to clinch a share of the Pioneer Football League title.
Chisholm scored on runs of 3, 5 and 15 yards as Dayton took a 21-3 lead in the first half. He added a fourth touchdown on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 119 yards on 23 carries.
Jack Cook completed 18 of 24 passes for 328 yards. He threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Sam Bubonics in the third quarter and a 21-yard touchdown pass to Luke Brenner in the fourth.
Bubonics led the receivers with six catches for 143 yards.
Zach Rumpke led the defense with 10 tackles. Joe Bubonics had an interception. Rumpke, Brandon Easterling, Grant Dyer and Mason Stauffer all had sacks.
About the Author