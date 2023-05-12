BreakingNews
Northmont teachers, graduates can tour Englewood Elementary before it closes
X

Cincinnati Bengals as the ‘Boston Bobcats’? Titans have people guess NFL logos

Sports
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

Following the release of the NFL 2023 season schedule, the Tennessee Titans asked people on Broadway in Nashville to name their matchups by having them look at team logos.

One woman is shown the Cincinnati Bengals logo and guesses it as the “Boston Bobcats,” then says she has no idea.

Watch to see what others guessed:

Cincinnati opens its season Sept. 10 at Cleveland and finishes up at home against the Browns in Week 18 on a date and time to be determined.

The Bengals’ social media team is getting creative, too. It recently shared the jersey numbers of the newest team members in a series of photos in which they are wearing their numbers on name tags, holding numerical balloons and holding cupcakes with numbers as candles:

ExploreBengals schedule features four prime-time games

In Other News
1
Red Scare adds former Richmond forward to TBT roster
2
ANALYSIS: 5 things to know about the Bengals’ 2023 schedule
3
Bengals schedule features four prime-time games
4
McCoy: Bullpen Day a great day for Reds
5
Wright State adds grad transfer from Malone University

About the Author

Mandy Gambrell is the managing editor of the Journal-News, Oxford Press and Journal-News Pulse of Mason and Lebanon.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top