PHOTOS: Bengals vs. 49ers

1 / 24
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top