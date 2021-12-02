Cincinnati edges Miami in first meeting since 2011

The Bearcats (6-2) missed their first six free throws and eight of 10 overall, but compensated with a 48-36 advantage in rebounds to snap a two-game losing streak. The RedHawks (5-2) suffered their second consecutive loss and first in five home games.

The midweek affair drew a crowd of 7,285, the largest to attend a Miami home game since 8,436 fans showed up to watch Miami play Ball State on Feb. 27, 1999 during Szczerbiak’s senior season.

As part of a Redout effort, the RedHawks wore red uniforms they normally reserve for road games.

Wednesday also was Devin Davis Night as Miami honored one of only two players in program history to be named first-team All-Mid-American Conference three times. He was honored in the 1995, 1996 and 1997. Davis, Ron Harper and Wayne Embry are the only three Miami players to surpass 1,000 career points and rebounds. The first 1,000 of the more than 2,000 students who attended Wednesday’s game received Davis replica jerseys.

The RedHawks are scheduled to return to action Saturday at Indiana State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

The Bearcats went into the game with a 94-52 lead and 13-game winning over Miami in the series. The teams hadn’t met since 2011 and hadn’t played in Oxford since 2010.