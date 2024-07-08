Cincinnati Reds call up another recent high draft pick

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Hinds is ranked 15th among Reds prospects by MLB Pipeline.

He was hitting .216 with a .290 on-base percentage at Triple-A Louisville, but his reputation since being drafted in the second round out of IMG Academy in Florida in 2019 has been as a power hitter.

Hinds has 13 homers and 14 doubles in 77 games this season after hitting 23 homers and 29 doubles in 109 games last season at Double-A Chattanooga.

In 2002, he his .235 with 10 home runs, nine doubles, four triples and 13 stolen bases in 67 games for the Dayton Dragons.

He has also logged double-digit stolen base seasons three years in a row, but Hinds is no stranger to striking out. After whiffing 151 times in 412 at-bats last season, he has gone down on strikes 126 times in 296 ABs this year.

Hinds was called up to take the spot of Stuart Fairchild, a light-hitting outfielder who went on the Injured List with a back injury that kept him out of the lineup Sunday.

The Reds also recalled right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta and optioned Graham Ashcraft to Louisville after he started the Sunday loss to Detroit.

Hinds is batting eighth Monday night and playing right field while Jake Fraley remains on the parental emergency list.

Hinds is set to be the fifth Red to make his MLB debut this season, joining Zulueta and outfielders Levi Jordan, Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise.

Cincinnati leads the major leagues in stolen bases (128) but ranks 16th in runs scored (382), 27th in batting average (.225), 24th in OBP (.301), 22nd in slugging (.376) for a 24th-ranked OPS (.677).

At 42-48, the Reds are 10.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, a half game behind the third-place Pittsburgh Pirates and a half game ahead of the last-place Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati is five games out of the last wild card spot in the National League, but they would need to jump over five teams to get there.

The Rockies begin the week tied with the Miami Marlins for the worst record in the National League at 32-58.