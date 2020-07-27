Cincinnati Reds: Mahle ready for first start of season

Bullpen management: It’s a small sample size, but through the first weekend of the season, the Reds bullpen ranked tied for 28th out of 30 teams in ERA (7.27). In the first three games, Reds relievers allowed seven earned runs in 8 2/3 innings despite starting the season with three scoreless innings Friday.

Manager David Bell knows making quick adjustments and adapting faster than normal will be important this season, but he said it’s also important to show confidence in struggling players.

“This is a tough game,” Bell said Sunday. “We need those guys. We believe in our bullpen. We do have confidence in them. I wouldn’t change anything.”

Lineup news: Aristides Aquino, who was promoted to the Reds on Saturday, struck out in his first at-bat Sunday and was in the lineup in left field for the first time Monday.

Christian Colon and Kyle Farmer also earned their first starts. Aquino, Colon and Farmer batted sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Family update: Catcher Tucker Barnhart, who was placed on the paternity list Saturday, announced the birth of a baby boy Sunday. Benson Jude Barnhart weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 21 inches. He was born at 8:14 pm on Saturday.

“Mommy and Benny are perfectly healthy!!!” Barnhart wrote on Twitter. “I’m so proud of you Sierra!!! I love you more than ever! This little guy and his brother complete us!!”

Benson is the second child for the Barnharts. Tatum Barnhart, a son, was born in 2017.