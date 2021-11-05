dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cincinnati Reds: Wade Miley claimed off waivers by Cubs

Credit: David Jablonski

Caption
Wade Miley interview (Sept. 23)

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
1 hour ago

Wade Miley won’t be back with the Cincinnati Reds next season.

The team announced Friday afternoon the left-handed pitcher was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs.

The team chose not to pick up a $10 million option to keep Miley in the fold for 2022.

ExploreTrade makes way for prospect to get bigger role

He was the Reds’ best starter last season when he went 12-7 with a team-best 3.37 ERA. He also led Reds pitchers in WAR (wins above replacement) at 5.7, which equals to all-star level performance, and memorably pitched a no-hitter in Cleveland in May.

Earlier in the week, the Reds traded veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers to avoid paying him $7.5 million next season with prospect Tyler Stephenson appearing to be ready to be the team’s No. 1 catcher.

“We just have to make sure that our resources and our payroll are aligned,” Reds general manager Nick Krall told reporters on a Zoom call after the Barnhart deal was announced.

Also this week, Outfielder Nick Castellanos opted out of his 2022 contract with the Reds to become a free agent.

As far as pitching, the Reds have their other four starters all under contract for next season in Tyler Mahle, Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Vladimir Gutierrez.

They also have a pair of prospects — Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo — who could be ready for the big leagues next season at some point.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Reserve QB suspended after arrest for driving...
2
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. released by Browns
3
Cincinnati focused on beating Tulsa, not style points
4
Dayton fans see high ceiling for 2021-22 Flyers
5
Dayton keeping focus on last two games of 2021 and not turning...

About the Author

ajc.com

David Jablonski
Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top