CJ senior eyes top of podium at state swimming

“My mentality has shifted and I have a different outlook now,” she said. “I used to be really in my head, but my mental toughness has really improved.”

While the State Swimming and Diving Championships will be held in the familiar confines of the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, there will be some noticeable changes. Much like the district meets, competitors will swim in timed finals for all events rather than prelims and finals. Each competitor is allowed to have one spectator in the stands.

“We didn’t have any spectators at districts so, hopefully, there will be more energy at state,” Reid said.

While COVID-19 has had an impact on the season, the Eagles senior is thrilled to have had a season at all.

“Last year, I pretty much had the mindset that this would just be a training year for me because I didn’t know what would happen,” she said. “So I’m incredibly grateful to be competing.”

While her high school swimming career is coming to a close, Reid is looking forward to competing at the next level at Miami University.

“I’m looking to have fun at state but, obviously, I want to impress my coaches,” she said. “It’s hard to believe my time at CJ is almost over, but I’m excited for the next chapter.”

State Swimming – Dayton area top seeds

Division I

Girls

50-yard freestyle – Hannah Hill, Springboro, 22.81

100-yard freestyle – Hannah Hill, Springboro, 49.97

Boys

400-yard freestyle relay – Beavercreek, 3:03.27

Division II

Girls

100-yard butterfly – McKenzie Reid, Chaminade Julienne, :54.92

Boys

50-yard freestyle – Matt Brunsky, Butler, 20.71

500-yard freestyle – Sam Campbell, Oakwood, 4:33.44

200-yard freestyle relay – Kenton Ridge, 1:27.80

2021 OHSAA Swimming and Diving State Tournament

When: Feb. 24-27

Where: C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton

Daily Schedule

Diving – 9 a.m.- noon

Doors open for competitors – 1:30 p.m.

Swimming warm-ups – 1:45 p.m.

Timed Finals – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Girls Division II

Thursday – Boys Division II

Friday – Girls Division I

Saturday – Boys Division I