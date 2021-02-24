CJ senior eyes top of podium at state swimming

After countless laps, turns and personal best times, it will all come down to just 250 yards.
“The thought of me putting on my CJ cap for the last time is crazy,” McKenzie Reid said. “It went so fast.”
The Chaminade Julienne senior will swim in her fourth and final state meet Wednesday, competing in the girls Division II 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle relay with her Eagles teammates. Reid currently has the top time among all state qualifiers in the 100 butterfly (54.92 seconds), also a personal best.
“I’ve always had some random, natural talent for butterfly,” Reid said, smiling.
Her talent, however, is not limited to butterfly as her district time in the 100-yard backstroke (:56.32) ranks her second heading into the state meet. Reid finished third and seventh in the butterfly and backstroke events, respectively, at state last year and would like to improve upon those finishes in her final appearance. While it’s her last chance to swim her way to the top of the state podium, Reid is actually less stressed than in her previous trips.
“My mentality has shifted and I have a different outlook now,” she said. “I used to be really in my head, but my mental toughness has really improved.”
While the State Swimming and Diving Championships will be held in the familiar confines of the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, there will be some noticeable changes. Much like the district meets, competitors will swim in timed finals for all events rather than prelims and finals. Each competitor is allowed to have one spectator in the stands.
“We didn’t have any spectators at districts so, hopefully, there will be more energy at state,” Reid said.
While COVID-19 has had an impact on the season, the Eagles senior is thrilled to have had a season at all.
“Last year, I pretty much had the mindset that this would just be a training year for me because I didn’t know what would happen,” she said. “So I’m incredibly grateful to be competing.”
While her high school swimming career is coming to a close, Reid is looking forward to competing at the next level at Miami University.
“I’m looking to have fun at state but, obviously, I want to impress my coaches,” she said. “It’s hard to believe my time at CJ is almost over, but I’m excited for the next chapter.”
State Swimming – Dayton area top seeds
Division I
Girls
50-yard freestyle – Hannah Hill, Springboro, 22.81
100-yard freestyle – Hannah Hill, Springboro, 49.97
Boys
400-yard freestyle relay – Beavercreek, 3:03.27
Division II
Girls
100-yard butterfly – McKenzie Reid, Chaminade Julienne, :54.92
Boys
50-yard freestyle – Matt Brunsky, Butler, 20.71
500-yard freestyle – Sam Campbell, Oakwood, 4:33.44
200-yard freestyle relay – Kenton Ridge, 1:27.80
2021 OHSAA Swimming and Diving State Tournament
When: Feb. 24-27
Where: C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton
Daily Schedule
- Diving – 9 a.m.- noon
- Doors open for competitors – 1:30 p.m.
- Swimming warm-ups – 1:45 p.m.
- Timed Finals – 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday – Girls Division II
Thursday – Boys Division II
Friday – Girls Division I
Saturday – Boys Division I