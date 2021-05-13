Cleveland Browns release 2021 schedule

The Cleveland Browns released their 2021 schedule tonight,. The 17-game slate is highlight by prime-time games vs. the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Browns open the season on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Kansas City.
Below is the schedule:
PRESEASON
Week 1 – TBD - at Jacksonville Jaguars – TBD/News 5 Cleveland
Week 2 – TBD - New York Giants – TBD/News 5 Cleveland
Week 3 - Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m./NBC
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Sept. 12 – at Kansas City Chiefs – 4:25 p.m./CBS
Week 2: Sept. 19 – Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 3: Sept. 26 – Chicago Bears – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 4: Oct. 3 - at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 5: Oct. 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m./CBS
Week 6: Oct. 17 – Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 p.m./FOX
Week 7: Oct. 21 (Thu) - Denver Broncos – 8:20 p.m./ FOX-NFLN-Amazon
Week 8: Oct. 31 - Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 9: Nov. 7 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 10: Nov. 14 – at New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 11: Nov. 21 – Detroit Lions – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 12: Nov. 28 – at Baltimore Ravens - 8:20 p.m./NBC
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Dec. 12 - Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19 - Las Vegas Raiders – TBD/TBD
Week 16: Dec. 25 - at Green Bay – 4:30 p.m.- FOX-NFLN-Amazon
Week 17: Jan. 3 (Mon) - at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./ESPN
Week 18: Jan 9 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS