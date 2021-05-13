Cleveland Browns release 2021 schedule

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh. Mayfield's offseason included running, lifting, getting a guaranteed $18 million and a celestial close encounter he will not forget. On his way home from dinner in Texas last month with his wife, Emily, Mayfield said he saw a UFO. (AP Photo/Justin Berl, File)

Credit: Justin Berl