Cleveland Browns sign Centerville grad

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles tries to throw under pressure from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. Foles was injured on the play and left the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles tries to throw under pressure from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. Foles was injured on the play and left the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Sports
By John Boyle
1 hour ago

The Cleveland Browns on Monday signed Centerville High School graduate Ifeadi Odenigbo to their practice squad.

Odenigbo, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end, fills the final spot on the team’s 16-man practice squad.

»LOOKING BACK: Vikings make Odenigbo’s ‘dream come true’

Odenigbo has played in 32 regular-season games, including 15 starts in 2020, since being drafted by the Minnesota VIkings in 2017. He has 59 career tackles, including 10.5 sacks and10 tackles for loss.

Odenigbo had stints with the Browns (inactive first three games of 2018) and Arizona Cardinals (2018) before playing two seasons on the Vikings’ active roster (2019-20). He spent this past offseason with the New York Giants.

The Browns open the season Sunday at Kansas City.

