Cleveland Browns sign Centerville grad

Odenigbo has played in 32 regular-season games, including 15 starts in 2020, since being drafted by the Minnesota VIkings in 2017. He has 59 career tackles, including 10.5 sacks and10 tackles for loss.

Odenigbo had stints with the Browns (inactive first three games of 2018) and Arizona Cardinals (2018) before playing two seasons on the Vikings’ active roster (2019-20). He spent this past offseason with the New York Giants.