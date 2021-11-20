dayton-daily-news logo
Clinton-Massie stops conversion attempt with no time remaining to advance to state semis

File Photo
Caption
File Photo

Sports
30 minutes ago

Clinton-Massie stopped a McNicholas two-point conversion attempt with no time remaining to score a 28-27 win on Friday in the Division IV, Region 16 regional final.

Carter Frank got Massie on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run to cap off a 12 play, 66-yard opening drive.

Colton Trampler followed that up with a 75-yard TD scamper to give Clinton-Massie an early 13-0 lead.

Carson Vanhoose and Trampler each added short rushing touchdowns in the second half for Clinton-Massie.

Clinton-Massie (12-1) advances to a state semifinal matchup with Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) next Friday.

