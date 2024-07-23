Cold shooting dooms Red Scare in loss to Carmen’s Crew

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: The No. 2 seed Red Scare, a Dayton Flyers alumni team, fell to 10-6 in six TBT appearances. It has lost in the second round twice (2021 and 2024) and once in the first round (2023). It reached the semifinals in 2020 and 2022 and lost in the third round in 2019.

No. 3 seed Carmen’s Crew, an Ohio State Buckeyes alumni team, improved to 19-5 in six TBT appearances.

Carmen’s Crew is 2-0 against the Red Scare. The only other meeting took place in the third round of the 2019 tournament.

Star of the game: Jamel Morris, who played at Glenville State and Fairmont State, led Carmen’s Crew with 17 points.

Former Wright State and Virginia Tech forward Grant Basile scored 14 in his Red Scare debut.

Stat of the game: The Red Scare made 8 of 31 3-pointers (25.8%). Carmen’s Crew made 11 of 29 (37.9%).

Elam Ending summary: Carmen’s Crew led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter and took a 61-53 lead into the Elam Ending. The first team to reach the target score of 69 would win. Former Ohio State guard Andre Wesson made the game-clinching Elam Ending shot, a 3-pointer.

Looking ahead: Carmen’s Crew will play defending TBT champion Heartfire in the Dayton Region final at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Heartfire beat No. 4 seed We Are D3 70-68 in the first game at UD Arena on Monday.