Coldwater football wins eighth state title

Coldwater senior Baylen Blockberger threw two touchdown passes to senior Mason Welsch, senior Miles Pottkotter rushed for a score and senior Noah Welsch recovered a fumble in the end zone as the Cavaliers finished the season 15-1.

Coldwater won its first state championship since the 2020 season. The Cavaliers were state runner-up in 2021.

Kirtland finished the season 15-1, finishing as state runner-up for the sixth time in program history.

The state title is the 150th overall for teams from the Midwest Athletic Conference.