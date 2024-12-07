Coldwater football wins eighth state title

CANTON — The Coldwater Cavaliers are state champions for the eighth time in program history.
Coldwater beat defending champion Kirtland 31-7 in the Division VI state championship game on Saturday morning at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Coldwater senior Baylen Blockberger threw two touchdown passes to senior Mason Welsch, senior Miles Pottkotter rushed for a score and senior Noah Welsch recovered a fumble in the end zone as the Cavaliers finished the season 15-1.
Coldwater won its first state championship since the 2020 season. The Cavaliers were state runner-up in 2021.
Kirtland finished the season 15-1, finishing as state runner-up for the sixth time in program history.
The state title is the 150th overall for teams from the Midwest Athletic Conference.
