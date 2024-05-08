College football: 9 local high school grads set to be 6th- or 7th-year seniors this fall

Explore These local high school grads entered the transfer portal in the offseason

Here is a closer look at each one:

Demetrius Hardamon, linebacker, Bowling Green

2018 Beavercreek grad started the first three games last season before suffering a scary orthopedic injury at Michigan that ended his season. He is in his fifth year at BG after starting his career at Georgetown College. Academic All-MAC performer has played 29 games and made 15.5 tackles for loss, including eight sacks.

Avi McGary, linebacker, Bowling Green

2019 Lakota East product has appeared in 38 games with one start and logged 10 tackles and two interceptions last season for the Falcons.

Connor Bazelak, quarterback, Bowling Green

The 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year at Missouri is back for a sixth year after spending three seasons with the Tigers and one at Indiana before transferring to Bowling Green last year.

A veteran of 45 college games, the 2019 Alter High School grad started 11 games in 2023 and threw for 1,935 yards and 12 touchdowns despite battling an injury.

Justin Harris, defensive back, Texas State

2019 Wayne High School graduate enrolled at Texas State in January after five seasons at Cincinnati, where he played 45 games. That includes 12 last season when he was created with 31 tackles, including three for loss, and an interception.

Jestin Jacobs, linebacker, Oregon

The Northmont product who began his college career at Iowa is coming back to the Big Ten this season with the Ducks. He overcame a preseason injury in 2023 to play in eight games with five starts and was credited with 32 tackles and a sack. Prior to that was a regular as the nickel linebacker for the Hawkeyes.

Michael Brown-Stephens, receiver, South Florida

The Springfield High grad caught 27 passes fro 350 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Bulls. He previously started 21 games at Minnesota, where he caught 45 passes for 730 yards, and earned a B.S. in business and marketing education. Brown-Stephens was also a two-time All-Academic Big Ten honoree.

Justin Stephens, tight end, Toledo

A standout at football and basketball at Trotwood-Madison, Stephens has also played multiple roles for the Rockets. He began his career at tight end, played six games on the offensive line in 2022 then moved back to tight end last season. He has played in 21 games and caught one pass for 19 yards.

Ben Sauls, kicker, Pittsburgh

Tippecanoe product has been the Panthers’ primary kicker for the last two years after serving as the kickoff specialist in 2021. He made 20 of 24 field goals with a long of 51 yards in 2022 then made 11 of 16 last season with a long of 47.

Shane Cokes, defensive tackle, Colorado

Chaminade Julienne grad spent four seasons at Dartmouth, where he made All-Ivy League second team twice, before becoming a starter and leader for coach Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes last season. He started nine games and finished with 29 tackles, including nine in the season finale against Utah.