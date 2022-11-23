College Football: Miami trailing Ball State at halftime

OXFORD — Carson Steele has 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Ball State leads Miami 14-3 at halftime Tuesday night at Yager Stadium.
The coveted Red Bird Rivalry trophy — and bowl eligibility — are at stake for both programs.
Steele broke off a 48-yard touchdown run and the extra point gave Ball State a 7-0 lead with 4:23 left in the first quarter. Steele scampered in from 23 yards out and the PAT extended Ball State’s lead to 14-0 with 8:09 remaining in the half.
Graham Nicholson connected on 1-of-2 field goals for Miami in the first half, missing one from 45 yards and making the other from 30 yards.
Miami (5-6, 3-4 MAC) has won 2 out of its last 3, including a 29-23 victory at Northern Illinois on Nov. 16.
Ball State (5-6, 3-4 MAC) has lost 3 out of its last 4, including a 32-18 setback at home against Ohio on Nov. 15.
Miami’s Brett Gabbert capped a 91-yard drive with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Nate Muersch and a two-point conversion pass to Andrew Homer and Sterling Weatherford’s interception in the end zone clinched a 24-17 win against Ball State last season.
Miami leads the series, 21-13-1, including 12-6-1 in Ohio.
