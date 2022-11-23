dayton-daily-news logo
X

College Football: Miami trailing Ball State at halftime

Sports
By Chris Vogt, Contributing Writer
7 minutes ago

OXFORD — Carson Steele has 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Ball State leads Miami 14-3 at halftime Tuesday night at Yager Stadium.

The coveted Red Bird Rivalry trophy — and bowl eligibility — are at stake for both programs.

Steele broke off a 48-yard touchdown run and the extra point gave Ball State a 7-0 lead with 4:23 left in the first quarter. Steele scampered in from 23 yards out and the PAT extended Ball State’s lead to 14-0 with 8:09 remaining in the half.

Graham Nicholson connected on 1-of-2 field goals for Miami in the first half, missing one from 45 yards and making the other from 30 yards.

Miami (5-6, 3-4 MAC) has won 2 out of its last 3, including a 29-23 victory at Northern Illinois on Nov. 16.

Ball State (5-6, 3-4 MAC) has lost 3 out of its last 4, including a 32-18 setback at home against Ohio on Nov. 15.

Miami’s Brett Gabbert capped a 91-yard drive with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Nate Muersch and a two-point conversion pass to Andrew Homer and Sterling Weatherford’s interception in the end zone clinched a 24-17 win against Ball State last season.

Miami leads the series, 21-13-1, including 12-6-1 in Ohio.

In Other News
1
College Football Playoff Rankings: Where Buckeyes, Wolverines stand...
2
Battle 4 Atlantis: One year after November tournament win, Flyers feel...
3
Bengals offense could get another lift with Chase set to resume...
4
Battle 4 Atlantis preview: Breaking down the field in the Bahamas
5
Women’s basketball: Dayton falls to 0-5 with loss to undefeated Ole...

About the Author

Chris Vogt
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top