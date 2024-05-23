College football: Where does Ohio State rank in latest preseason projection?

Explore Day discusses various topics in radio interview

The Bulldogs, who missed a chance to win three straight national titles when they were upset in the SEC Championship game by Alabama last season, are projected to have the No. 2 offense and No. 5 defense, balance that gives them the nod over an Ohio State team that brings back a loaded defense but questions on offense.

The Buckeyes are No. 1 in defensive SP+ but just 20th in offense.

Big Ten newcomer Oregon is No. 3 followed by Texas and Alabama in the projected top five.

No. 6 Michigan and No. 7 Penn State give the Big Ten four teams in the top 10 while the SEC will have five thanks to expansion.

Mississippi and LSU are Nos. 8 and 9 while (still independent) Notre Dame is No. 10.

Ohio State finished last season fourth in SP+ behind No. 1 Michigan, Georgia and Oregon. The 2023 Buckeyes were No. 34 in offense and second in defense. That marked a 30-spot drop on offense and 13-point rise for the defense.

The Buckeyes open the 2024 season Aug. 31 at home against Akron, which is 133rd of the 134 teams in SP+ preseason projections.